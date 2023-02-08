ADVERTISEMENT

Paris Olympic Games unveils 'joyful' look for 2024

February 08, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - Saint-Denis, France

AFP

Head of Paris 2024 Olympics Tony Estanguet presents pictograms for the Paris 2024 Olympics Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. | Photo Credit: AP

Paris Olympic organisers unveiled the 'visual identity' for the 2024 Games on Wednesday including a purple athletics track and a fresh set of pictograms for Olympic sports.

Organising Committee president Tony Estanguet said the release of the designs was a marker in the countdown to the event which opens on July 26, 2024.

"It's a new look for the Games," Estanguet said, unveiling a bouquet of colours, dominated by pink, blue and purple, to decorate the Olympic buildings.

"The sites will be in this festive, joyful tone," Estanguet said, revealing that unlike previous years there would be no red used.

Estanguet also unveiled the 62 pictograms for different events.

Pictograms and logos were first introduced at the Tokyo Games in 1964 as a way to identify the various Olympic disciplines.

There will be 48 sports at the Paris Olympics but the Paralympics, which shares eight of those, brings the total to 62.

An Olympic logo guide will be produced and distributed to broadcasters to help them identify the new images.

"We are still mulling the aural identity," said Estanguet, a three-time Olympic canoeing gold medal winner.

