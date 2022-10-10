Watch | Paris 2024: Breakdancers gear up for their first ever Olympics

The Hindu Bureau October 10, 2022 15:33 IST

Take a look at these breakers who are preparing for their debut at the Games.

Take a look at these breakers who are preparing for their debut at the Games.

Breakdance will make its debut as a new sport in the 2024 Paris Olympics. It will be called “breaking” at the Olympics, as it was known in the 1970s by hip-hop pioneers. Breaking was proposed by Paris organisers almost two years ago, after positive trials at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires. It has been given a prestige downtown venue at Place de le Concorde in Paris. What are the elements of breakdancing? A breaking battle typically involves breakers dancing to music set by the DJ. They go back and forth in what is called a ‘throw down’ for two-to-three rounds. Breaking involves 5 main moves: 1. Top rock - dance part 2. Go down - moving down to the floor 3. Footwork - moves on the floor using their legs 4. Freezes - holding shape 5. Power moves - dynamic athletic moves As there is no choreography involved, breakers adapt to the music, size and quality of the floor and energy of the crowd.



Our code of editorial values