Watch | Paris 2024: Breakdancers gear up for their first ever Olympics

Breakdance will make its debut as a new sport in the 2024 Paris Olympics. It will be called “breaking” at the Olympics, as it was known in the 1970s by hip-hop pioneers.

Breaking was proposed by Paris organisers almost two years ago, after positive trials at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires. It has been given a prestige downtown venue at Place de le Concorde in Paris.

What are the elements of breakdancing?  

A breaking battle typically involves breakers dancing to music set by the DJ. They go back and forth in what is called a ‘throw down’ for two-to-three rounds.

Breaking involves 5 main moves: 1. Top rock - dance part 2. Go down - moving down to the floor 3. Footwork - moves on the floor using their legs 4. Freezes - holding shape 5. Power moves - dynamic athletic moves 

As there is no choreography involved, breakers adapt to the music, size and quality of the floor and energy of the crowd.


