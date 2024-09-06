Paranang punches above her weight as Delhi dazzles into the final

It is the only team to have made it to the knockouts in each of the five Ultimate Table Tennis editions so far. Despite a spree of unpredictable results, Dabang Delhi TTC overcame its last year’s semifinal itch by conquering debutants Ahmedabad SG Pipers on Friday night.

The 8-6 win – thanks to Orawan Paranang’s pyrotechnics and Diya Chitale’s perfect finish – set up a tantalising final between Delhi and Goa Challengers, a repeat of the last year’s semifinal.

When Paranang, the Thai southpaw, took to the table to face Bernadette Szocs – the highest ranked singles paddler in the world to feature in UTT season five – it was paramount for her to snatch at least a game.

With captain G. Sathiyan having managed to snatch only one game against familiar French rival Lilian Bardet, the onus was on Paranang to prevent Ahmedabad from running away with the tie. Such was her mood that Paranang played out of her skin to stun Szocs 3-0 and give her team the upper hand.

Paranang’s forehand top-spin winners, especially down the line strokes she created from her forehand corner to surprise Szocs time and again, were a treat to watch. The point of the tie, however, was the backhand punch she revelled in at 5-2 in the third game.

Szocs and Manush Shah then controlled the damage in the women’s singles with a 3-0 win in the mixed doubles tie. However, Andreas Levenko – having benched for the last league game after losing each of his four singles matches – then stunned bespectacled Manush riding on his powerful forehand to level the tie at six games apiece.

Diya Chitale, the diminutive Delhi paddler, then was pitted against Reeth Rishya – who had won the decisive game for Goa in the last edition’s semifinal and final. However, Diya’s consistent rallies were too good for Reeth. Never did Diya concede a substantial lead to race to 2-0 lead and hand her team a win with the last game to spare.

The result:

Ahmedabad SG Pipers lost to Dabang Delhi TTC 6-8 (Lilian Bardet bt G. Sathiyan 11-4, 5-11, 11-5; Bernadette Szocs lost to Orawan Paranang 7-11, 9-11, 9-11; Manush Shah & Szocs bt Sathiyan and Paranang 11-9, 11-7, 11-9; Manush lost to Andreas Levenko 8-11, 11-10, 8-11; Reeth Rishya lost to Diya Chitale 8-11, 4-11).

The final: Athlead Goa Challengers vs Dabang Delhi TTC (Saturday, 7.30 pm)

