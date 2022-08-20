Happy with my performance: Bhagat

V. V. Subrahmanyam
August 20, 2022 19:06 IST

Pramod Bhagat, left, and Sukant Kadam who won medals in the Thailand Para badminton champinoship | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

HYDERABAD

World No. 1 Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam clinched the gold in men’s doubles and Bhagat, silver in SL3 singles category, at the recently-concluded Thailand para badminton International tournament.

Bhagat and Sukant defeated the Indonesian pair of Dwiyoko Dwiyoko and Fredy Setiawan 21-18, 21-13 to claim the gold. In singles, Bhagat went down to England’s Daniel Bethell 21-13, 21-19.

Bhagat said: “I am happy with my performance and I congratulate Bethell on the victory. I will now train harder for the World Championship in Tokyo.”

Kadam also claimed silver in SL 4 class as he went down to France’s Lucas Mazur 21-2, 21-17. “It is time now to head back to the training ground and start working on my weaknesses,” Kadam said.

