Happy with my performance: Bhagat

Pramod Bhagat, left, and Sukant Kadam who won medals in the Thailand Para badminton champinoship

Pramod Bhagat, left, and Sukant Kadam who won medals in the Thailand Para badminton champinoship | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

HYDERABAD

World No. 1 Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam clinched the gold in men’s doubles and Bhagat, silver in SL3 singles category, at the recently-concluded Thailand para badminton International tournament.

Bhagat and Sukant defeated the Indonesian pair of Dwiyoko Dwiyoko and Fredy Setiawan 21-18, 21-13 to claim the gold. In singles, Bhagat went down to England’s Daniel Bethell 21-13, 21-19.

Bhagat said: “I am happy with my performance and I congratulate Bethell on the victory. I will now train harder for the World Championship in Tokyo.”

Kadam also claimed silver in SL 4 class as he went down to France’s Lucas Mazur 21-2, 21-17. “It is time now to head back to the training ground and start working on my weaknesses,” Kadam said.


