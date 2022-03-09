Sport

Paparazzi, Beauregard, Sweet Fragrance and Gallantry work well 

Paparazzi, Beauregard, Sweet Fragrance and Gallantry worked well when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (March 9).

Outer sand: 600m: Knott So Knotty (Shahar Babu) 43.5. Handy. Santamarina Star (Shahar Babu) 43. Moved well. Nagada (rb) 47. Easy. Hadar (rb) 48. Oberon (rb) 42.5. Shaped well.

800m: Princess Saaraa (K. Lakhan) 1-3, 600/47.5. Easy.

1000m: Undeniable (Shahar Babu) 1-12, 800/57, 600/44. Unextended.

Inner sand: 600m: Platini (rb) 46. Obsession (rb) 43. Easy. Bohemian Grandeur (Farid Ansari) 38. Stretched out well. Excellent Phoenix (Sai Vamsi), Sunday Warrior (rb) 41. Former finished a length in front. Windermere (rb) 43.5. Easy. Mystic Zlatan (ex: War Chieftain) (rb) 43.5. Easy. Ansian Empress (rb) 45.5. Octavian (rb) 41. Fit.

800m: Thomas Hardy (Shahar Babu) 56.5, 600/41.5. Well in hand. Conscious Keeper (rb) 57.5, 600/42. In good shape. Starriya (rb) 55, 600/41. Worked well. Demerara (rb) 59, 600/44. Semper FII (rb), Saint Emilion (Aman) 59.5, 600/46.5. Former finished a length in front. Ginsburg (G. Ross) 56.5, 600/42.5. Urged. Angel Heart (rb), Fabulous Show (rb) 57, 600/42.5. They finished together. Stern Maiden (S. Kabdhar) 1-0.5, 800/46. Easy. Gallantry (S. Kamble) 54.5, 600/40.5. In fine trim.

1000m: Papparazi (rb) 1-7, 800/52.5, 600/40. Impressed. Sweet Fragrance (Stephen Raj), Chaposa Springs (K. Lakhan) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former was handy, while the latter moved under pressure and finished two lengths behind. Renegade (K. Lakhan) 1-12, 800/57, 600/42. Handy. Ocean Love (S. Kabdhar), Wonder Blaze (A. Ayaz Khan) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/42. Former finished half a length in front. Winraise (rb) 1-11, 800/56.5, 600/43. In good shape. Driftwood Pacific (Ramandeep) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/43. In good condition. Night Hunt (rb) 1-14.5, 800/58, 600/41.5. Moved freely. Demesthenes (rb) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/44. Easy. Beauregard (rb) 1-10, 800/55, 600/39.5. Strode out well. Herring (N. Jodha) 1-3, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. Easy. The Intimidator (P. Vikram) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/47. Mon General (K.V. Baskar) 1-10.5, 800/58, 600/45. Eased up. Avancia (rb), Mystify (rb) 1-12, 800/58.5, 600/46. They finished level. Regal Kid (Koshi Kumar) 1-13.5, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Easy.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Current View (Farhan Alam), Admiral Shaw (A.M. Alam), Desi Empress (P. Vikram) Stolen Glance (Ramandeep) 1-8.29. First three jumped out well and finished in that order. Carnousite (Aman), Come Calling (Shaliyar Khan) 1-5.37. They took a good jump. Lady Blazer (K. Lakhan), Super Girl (Koshi Kumar) 1-11.31. Former jumped out well.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 9, 2022 9:10:56 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/paparazzi-beauregard-sweet-fragrance-and-gallantry-work-well/article65208523.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY