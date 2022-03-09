Paparazzi, Beauregard, Sweet Fragrance and Gallantry work well

Ramanan V V 7619 March 09, 2022 21:07 IST

Paparazzi, Beauregard, Sweet Fragrance and Gallantry worked well when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (March 9).

Outer sand: 600m: Knott So Knotty (Shahar Babu) 43.5. Handy. Santamarina Star (Shahar Babu) 43. Moved well. Nagada (rb) 47. Easy. Hadar (rb) 48. Oberon (rb) 42.5. Shaped well.

800m: Princess Saaraa (K. Lakhan) 1-3, 600/47.5. Easy.

1000m: Undeniable (Shahar Babu) 1-12, 800/57, 600/44. Unextended.

Inner sand: 600m: Platini (rb) 46. Obsession (rb) 43. Easy. Bohemian Grandeur (Farid Ansari) 38. Stretched out well. Excellent Phoenix (Sai Vamsi), Sunday Warrior (rb) 41. Former finished a length in front. Windermere (rb) 43.5. Easy. Mystic Zlatan (ex: War Chieftain) (rb) 43.5. Easy. Ansian Empress (rb) 45.5. Octavian (rb) 41. Fit.

800m: Thomas Hardy (Shahar Babu) 56.5, 600/41.5. Well in hand. Conscious Keeper (rb) 57.5, 600/42. In good shape. Starriya (rb) 55, 600/41. Worked well. Demerara (rb) 59, 600/44. Semper FII (rb), Saint Emilion (Aman) 59.5, 600/46.5. Former finished a length in front. Ginsburg (G. Ross) 56.5, 600/42.5. Urged. Angel Heart (rb), Fabulous Show (rb) 57, 600/42.5. They finished together. Stern Maiden (S. Kabdhar) 1-0.5, 800/46. Easy. Gallantry (S. Kamble) 54.5, 600/40.5. In fine trim.

1000m: Papparazi (rb) 1-7, 800/52.5, 600/40. Impressed. Sweet Fragrance (Stephen Raj), Chaposa Springs (K. Lakhan) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former was handy, while the latter moved under pressure and finished two lengths behind. Renegade (K. Lakhan) 1-12, 800/57, 600/42. Handy. Ocean Love (S. Kabdhar), Wonder Blaze (A. Ayaz Khan) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/42. Former finished half a length in front. Winraise (rb) 1-11, 800/56.5, 600/43. In good shape. Driftwood Pacific (Ramandeep) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/43. In good condition. Night Hunt (rb) 1-14.5, 800/58, 600/41.5. Moved freely. Demesthenes (rb) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/44. Easy. Beauregard (rb) 1-10, 800/55, 600/39.5. Strode out well. Herring (N. Jodha) 1-3, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. Easy. The Intimidator (P. Vikram) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/47. Mon General (K.V. Baskar) 1-10.5, 800/58, 600/45. Eased up. Avancia (rb), Mystify (rb) 1-12, 800/58.5, 600/46. They finished level. Regal Kid (Koshi Kumar) 1-13.5, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Easy.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Current View (Farhan Alam), Admiral Shaw (A.M. Alam), Desi Empress (P. Vikram) Stolen Glance (Ramandeep) 1-8.29. First three jumped out well and finished in that order. Carnousite (Aman), Come Calling (Shaliyar Khan) 1-5.37. They took a good jump. Lady Blazer (K. Lakhan), Super Girl (Koshi Kumar) 1-11.31. Former jumped out well.