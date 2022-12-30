ADVERTISEMENT

Pant injured in car crash, out of danger

December 30, 2022 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau

Rishabh Pant. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian cricket team’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant met with an accident after his car hit the divider near Manglaur police station in Roorkee on Friday, around 5.30 a.m. He miraculously escaped with injuries on forehead and ligament even as his car was gutted.

The team of doctors treating Pant at Dehradun’s Max hospital told The Hindu that the cricketer needs no surgery as of now. “There is a wound above one his eyes that had been stitched. He is out of danger and is in full conscious state,” a doctor said.

Detailing about the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Haridwar, Ajay Singh said that Pant was driving a Mercedes Benz car. “It was miraculous escape because he managed to get out of the car on his own as the window panes of the vehicle were smashed after hitting the divider and turning turtle several times. Some passer-by held him and police rushed to the spot,” said the SSP.

