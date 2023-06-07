June 07, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST

Palak Gulia won the women’s air pistol gold as she beat a strong field with a big margin in the 21st Kumar Surendra Singh pistol championship at the Madhya Pradesh Academy in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Palak shot 241.5 in the final to beat Anuradha Devi by 3.4 points for the gold. Priya Raghav won the bronze ahead of Arshdeep Kaur, Manu Bhaker, Surbhi Rao, Ruchita Vinerkar and Harnavdeep Kaur.

Palak was pushed to the silver medal in the junior event by Drishti Sangwan.

Interestingly, Palak won the bronze in the youth section, behind Harnavdeep Kaur and Drishti.

The results:

10m air pistol: Women: 1. Palak Gulia 241.5 (574); 2. Anuradha Devi 238.1 (574); 3. Priya Raghav 217.1 (576).

Juniors: 1. Drishtii Sangwan 244.0 (572); 2. Palak Gulia 241.9 (574); 3. Vibhuti Bhatia 216.8 (572).

Youth: 1. Harnavdeep Kaur 239.6 (574); 2. Drishti Sangwan 237.1 (572); 3. Palak Gulia 217.5 (574).

Sub-youth: 1. Agam Grewal 572 (13x); 2. Drishti Sangwan 572 (9x); 3. Tanishi Choudhary 571.