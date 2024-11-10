 />
Palak, Aakash win silver in World University shooting

Samrat Rana and Amit Sharma also made the final, but couldn’t climb to the podium

Published - November 10, 2024 05:50 am IST

Sports Bureau
A file photo of  Palak Gulia

A file photo of  Palak Gulia | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Asian Games gold medallist Palak Gulia was beaten to the women’s air pistol gold by 0.3 points by Heng-Yu Liu of Chinese Taipei in the World University shooting championship in New Delhi on Saturday (November 9, 2024).

Arshdeep Kaur pulled through for the bronze to maintain India’s grip on the event. Aakash Bhardwaj won the men’s air pistol silver, finishing behind qualification topper Pavel Schejbal of the Czech Republic.

Samrat Rana and Amit Sharma also made the final, but couldn’t climb to the podium. Both the Indian teams, however, managed to comfortably win the team gold, to give a head start for the host.

The results: 10m air pistol: Men: 1. Pavel Schejbal (Cze) 239.8 (586); 2. Aakash Bhardwaj 238.8 (579); 3. Filip Wagner (Pol) 218.4 (574); 6. Amit Sharma 155.6 (576); 7. Samrat Rana 135.5 (577). Team: 1. India 1732; 2. Korea 1719; 3. Poland 1711.  

Women: 1. Heng-Yu Liu (Tpe) 239.4 (578); 2. Palak Gulia 239.1 (573); 3. Arshdeep Kaur 219.0 (574); 6. Sainyam 156.4 (576). Team: 1. India 1723; 2. Taiwan 1710; 3. Korea 1706.  

