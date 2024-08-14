GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan rewards javelin champion Arshad Nadeem with $897,000 for record-breaking throw

PM Arshad Nawaz handed him the keys to a new car which has a special registration number of “PAK 92.97” to commemorate Nadeem's throw of 92.97 meters at Paris, which was an Olympic record.

Updated - August 14, 2024 12:19 pm IST

Published - August 14, 2024 11:50 am IST - Islamabad

PTI
Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan’s first Olympic gold medalist athlete in the men’s javelin, waves to people who gather to welcome him at his hometown in Mian Channu, Pakistan August 11, 2024

Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan’s first Olympic gold medalist athlete in the men’s javelin, waves to people who gather to welcome him at his hometown in Mian Channu, Pakistan August 11, 2024 | Photo Credit: Reuters

Olympic javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem received a total of 250 million rupees ($897,000) on Tuesday (August 13, 2024) as Pakistan continued to celebrate his record-breaking throw at the Paris Games.

Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, announced 150 million rupees ($538,000) for Nadeem at a special ceremony to honour the star athlete in Islamabad. Sharif's announcement came hours after Punjab's Chief Minister Mariam Nawaz visited Nadeem's house in a village in the Mian Channu district and presented him with a check for 100 million rupees ($359,000).

Emotional family reunion, cheerful welcome by fans mark Arshad Nadeem's return

Nawaz also handed him the keys to a new car which has a special registration number of “PAK 92.97” to commemorate Nadeem's throw of 92.97 meters at Paris, which was an Olympic record. Nadeem's coach Salman Iqbal Butt was also given 5 million rupees ($18,000).

“You have doubled the delight of 250 million Pakistanis because we'll also celebrate our Independence Day tomorrow," Sharif said while announcing the money for Nadeem, whose father is a daily wage labourer. "Today every Pakistani is happy and the morale of the whole country is sky high.”

“The feeling is very good,” Nadeem said Tuesday (August 13, 2024). “I hope to stay fit and break the world record one day,” he added.

Last Thursday, Nadeem set off celebrations across Pakistan when his throw easily surpassed the previous Olympic mark of 90.57 set by Andreas Thorkildsen of Norway in 2008. It was also well clear of India's Neeraj Chopra, the Tokyo champion, who reached a season-best 89.45 for silver.

Arshad Nadeem, who crowd-funded to buy javelin for Olympics, to get 10 crore prize money

“Arshad Nadeem has brought unprecedented happiness to the nation,” Nawaz said in a statement.

Nadeem won Pakistan's first Olympic gold in 40 years when the men's field hockey team won at the 1984 Los Angeles Games. Pakistan's last medal of any color was a field hockey bronze at the 1992 Barcelona Games.

“The heights that parents' prayers take a person to,” Nawaz said in her post on X (formerly Twitter), while sharing a picture with Nadeem and his mother Razia Parveen.

Later Tuesday (August 13, 2024), Nadeem and his family were flown to Islamabad on a special flight from Multan to attend a reception hosted by Sharif, who paid tribute to the athlete during a cabinet meeting.

“Nadeem has elevated the name of Pakistan worldwide because of his day and night hard work, parents' prayers, and coach's training,” Sharif said.

Watch: Arshad Nadeem wins gold; Neeraj Chopra gets silver in Paris

Pakistan is predominantly known for cricket in the sporting world with the country winning the 1992 World Cup.

“Seeing him on the podium waving the flag and ringing the Olympic bell was incredible,” Pakistan test captain Shan Masood said in the Pakistan Cricket Board's podcast on Tuesday (August 13, 2024) as he prepares for the test series against Bangladesh, starting August 21 in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie said Nadeem will be invited to the dressing room of the Pakistan cricket team during the first test match.

“Having him visit and share his gold medal with the team would be a fantastic boost, especially with the Olympic spirit still in the air,” Gillespie said. “It was a wonderful moment, and we extend an open invitation for him.” Nadeem also has a special postage stamp in his honor depicting his record throw.

Related stories

Related Topics

sport / sports event / Pakistan

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.