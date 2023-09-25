Pakistan-NZ warm-up game on Sept. 29 to be a closed affair

September 25, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The World Cup warm-up match between New Zealand and Pakistan, scheduled to be played at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on September 29, will be a closed-door affair on the advice of the local security agencies, according to a BCCI communication on Monday.

It may be recalled that the local police authorities have long back expressed serious concern in providing security for the said game in view of the Lord Ganesha idols’ immersion on the same day. Spectators who bought tickets for the game will receive a full refund.

Meanwhile, the HCA officials are hoping that the team will make it to the City on September 27th evening.

Pakistan’s second warm-up game is against Australia on October 3 and it will stay put in the city for two World Cup games against the Netherlands (October 6) and Sri Lanka (October 10).

