Pakistan fights back after Shaheen’s heroics

Lanky paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi took a maiden five-wicket haul to lead Pakistan’s fightback after Sri Lanka gained a crucial lead in the second Test here on Friday.

The 19-year-old paceman took 5 for 77 and was ably supported by new-ball partner Mohammad Abbas (4 for 55) to keep Sri Lanka down to 271 on a tricky National stadium pitch.

That gave the visitor a lead of 80 runs over Pakistan’s first-innings total of 191.

By the close of second day’s play Pakistan had wiped off 57 of the deficit for no loss. But it still trails by 23 runs with all 10 wickets in hand and three days to play.

Opener Abid Ali — who became the first batsman ever to hit a debut hundred in both Test and one-day international in the first match in Rawalpindi — was unbeaten on 32 and Shan Masood on 21 not out.

The first Test in Rawalpindi ended in a draw due to bad weather, leaving both teams to fight it out for the series win in Karachi.

The series is part of the ongoing World Test championship with nine teams competing. The top two teams will play the final in June 2021.