Padmini stays ahead of the pack

Defending champion Padmini Rout of PSPB on Thursday played out a draw against Tamil Nadu’s Rakshitta Ravi in the eighth round to remain in the lead in the 50th National women’s chess championship here.

The 64-move draw took Padmini to seven points. Chasing the leader are Mary Ann Gomes (Petroleum Sports Promotion Board), P. V. Nandhidhaa, Rakshitta Ravi, K. Priyanka and J. Saranya, all from Tamil Nadu, with 6.5 points.

Priyanka and Saranya drew their game after 56 moves as did top-seed Velpula Sarayu and Nandhidhaa in a 94-move encounter.

Mary Ann Gomes, a former National champion, beat Isha Sharma of Karnataka to get within half-a-point of the leader, Padmini.

Goa’s Bhakti Kulkarni outplayed former National champion Swati Ghate of LIC to take her tally to six points.

Important results: 8th round: Padmini Rout (PSPB, 7 points) drew Rakshitta Ravi (TN, 6.5); K. Priyanka (TN, 6.5) drew J. Saranya (TN, 6.5); Velpula Sarayu (TS, 6) drew P.V. Nandhidhaa (TN, 6.5); Isha Sharma (Kar, 5.5) lost to Mary Ann Gomes (PSPB, 6.5); Swati Ghate (LIC, 5.5) lost to Bhakti Kulkarni (Goa, 6).

Priyanka Nutakki (AP, 6) bt Keerti Shree Reddy (TN, 5); Sakshi Chitlange (Mah, 6) bt Prishita Gupta (Del, 5); Arshiya Das (Tri, 6) drew V. Varshini (TN, 5.5); Nisha Mohota (PSPB, 6) bt S Shanmathi (TN, 5); Kiran Mohanty (LIC, 6) bt Kalyani Sirini (Ker, 5); G. Lasya (AP, 5) lost to C.M.N. Samyuktha (TN, 6).