Padmini, Priyanka in joint lead

Published - October 07, 2024 02:43 am IST

Sports Bureau

KARAIKUDI

Defending champion Padmini Rout of Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) posted a win over Tamil Nadu’s V. Varshini in the fourth round of the 50th National Women Chess Championship here on Sunday.

The victory takes Padmini to four points and puts her in joint lead with Tamil Nadu’s K. Priyanka.

The defending champion overpowered the French defence of WGM Varshini on the top board and won in 40 moves by attacking the king side.

On the third board, Priyanka pulled off an upset victory over WGM Srija Seshadri.

Important results: Padmini Rout (PSPB, 4 points) bt Varshini (TN, 3); Kalyani Sirin (Ker, 3.5) drew Mary Ann Gomes (PSPB, 3.5); K. Priyanka (TN, 4) bt Srija Seshadri (TN, 3); Swati Ghate (LIC, 3.5) drew Isha Sharma (Kar, 3.5); Sakshi Chitlange (Mah, 3.5) drew G Arya (Ker, 3.5); V Sarayu (TS, 3.5) bt Yashvi Jain (TS) 3.

P.V. Nandhidhaa (TN, 3.5) bt Divya Patil (Mah, 2.5); S. Jeevika (Puducherry, 3) drew Vrushali (Mah, 3); M. Divyabharathi (TN, 3) bt J. Saranya (TN, 3); Rakshitta Ravi (TN, 3) bt K. Manasa (Kar, 2).

