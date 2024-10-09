Padmini beats Sarayu, emerges leader

Sports Bureau

ADVERTISEMENT

KARAIKUDI

Defending champion Padmini Rout of PSPB defeated top-seed Velpula Sarayu of Telangana in the seventh round of the 50th National women chess championship here on Wednesday to move into the sole lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 31-move win took Padmini to 6.5 points and gave her a half point advantage over the rest of the field.

WGMs P.V. Nandhidhaa and Rakshitta Ravi, WIM K. Priyanka and J. Saranya, all from Tamil Nadu, are close on the heels of the PSPB player.

Nandhidhaa, a former Asian continental champion, outwitted Sakshi Chitlange of Maharashtra while Rakshitta got the better of the experienced Nisha Mohota (PSPB) in their respective matches.

Important results: Seventh round: Velpula Sarayu (TS, 5.5 points) lost to Padmini Rout (PSPB, 6.5); Nandhidhaa (TN, 6) bt Sakshi Chitlange (Mah, 5); Rakshitta Ravi (TN, 6) bt Nisha Mohota (PSPB, 5); J. Saranya (TN, 6) bt Priyanka Nutakki (AP, 5); V. Varshini (TN, 5) lost to K Priyanka (TN, 6).

Mary Ann Gomes (PSPB, 5.5) bt Divya Patil (Mah, 4.5); S. Jeevika (Puducherry) lost to Isha Sharma (Kar, 5.5); Mrittika Mallick (WB, 4.5) lost to Swati Ghate (LIC, 5.5), Bhakti Kulkarni (Goa, 5) bt S. Harini (TN, 4).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.