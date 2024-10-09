GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Padmini beats Sarayu, emerges leader

Published - October 09, 2024 05:32 pm IST

Shyam Sundar _12233

Sports Bureau

KARAIKUDI

Defending champion Padmini Rout of PSPB defeated top-seed Velpula Sarayu of Telangana in the seventh round of the 50th National women chess championship here on Wednesday to move into the sole lead.

The 31-move win took Padmini to 6.5 points and gave her a half point advantage over the rest of the field.

WGMs P.V. Nandhidhaa and Rakshitta Ravi, WIM K. Priyanka and J. Saranya, all from Tamil Nadu, are close on the heels of the PSPB player.

Nandhidhaa, a former Asian continental champion, outwitted Sakshi Chitlange of Maharashtra while Rakshitta got the better of the experienced Nisha Mohota (PSPB) in their respective matches.

Important results: Seventh round: Velpula Sarayu (TS, 5.5 points) lost to Padmini Rout (PSPB, 6.5); Nandhidhaa (TN, 6) bt Sakshi Chitlange (Mah, 5); Rakshitta Ravi (TN, 6) bt Nisha Mohota (PSPB, 5); J. Saranya (TN, 6) bt Priyanka Nutakki (AP, 5); V. Varshini (TN, 5) lost to K Priyanka (TN, 6).

Mary Ann Gomes (PSPB, 5.5) bt Divya Patil (Mah, 4.5); S. Jeevika (Puducherry) lost to Isha Sharma (Kar, 5.5); Mrittika Mallick (WB, 4.5) lost to Swati Ghate (LIC, 5.5), Bhakti Kulkarni (Goa, 5) bt S. Harini (TN, 4).

