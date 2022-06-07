Paddler Diya replaces Archana in Commonwealth Games team

Diya Chitale. File. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

June 07, 2022

The selectors retained the men’s team, where an equally-deserving Manush Shah was kept away

Better sense, in a small degree, prevailed when the National selectors proceeded to make a course correction and rightly replaced Archana Kamath with a deserving Diya Chitale in the Indian women’s table tennis team for the Commonwealth Games, starting next month.

However, the selectors retained the men’s team, where an equally-deserving Manush Shah was kept away. Like Diya, Manush, too, has challenged the team selection and sought judicial intervention.

In response to the CoA’s letter (of May 31) where it sought Sports Authority of India’s approval for Archana’s selection, the SAI quoted from a letter of 18th January, 2018 by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and reminded the CoA that “selection of sportspersons in major international events shall be the responsibility of NSF concerned and Government and the SAI will not have direct involvement in the selection process, except to ensure that it is fair and transparent.”

Suddenly, the CoA discovered, “Archana did not fare well in the 83rd senior Nationals at Shillong in the singles competition. Archana lost in the round of 32, reflecting lack of form and confidence.”

“The pair of Manika Batra and Archana Kamath did not deem it fit to even play in the open doubles in the 83rd senior National championship (and that) questions their commitment to Doubles events.”

Then came the conclusion. “There would be no justification at all in ignoring the probability that she (Diya) would give a good account for the country. The selectors and the coaches are in agreement with the Committee on this aspect.”