GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Packed schedule for World Cup Finals

Updated - October 08, 2024 06:57 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

The World Cup Finals to be staged at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, is scheduled to pack all the action in three days.

Even though the top shooters of the season are set to arrive on October 13, the championship, expected to feature a number of Olympic champions, will have four finals each on October 15 to 17, covering all the 12 Olympic events.

The air rifle and air pistol events for men and women will be done on the first day, after the pre-event training on October 14. Then, it will be the rifle 3-position events for men and women, apart from sports pistol for women and rapid fire pistol for men, on the second day.

The third day of competition will be devoted to the finals of shotgun events of trap and skeet for men and women.

As the host, India gets to field the biggest contingent of 23 shooters, an impressive percentage of participants, as against the overall total of 132 shooters from 37 countries. China will have the second biggest team of 16, followed by Italy (10) and Germany (9).

Published - October 08, 2024 06:39 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.