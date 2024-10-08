Packed schedule for World Cup Finals

The World Cup Finals to be staged at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, is scheduled to pack all the action in three days.

Even though the top shooters of the season are set to arrive on October 13, the championship, expected to feature a number of Olympic champions, will have four finals each on October 15 to 17, covering all the 12 Olympic events.

The air rifle and air pistol events for men and women will be done on the first day, after the pre-event training on October 14. Then, it will be the rifle 3-position events for men and women, apart from sports pistol for women and rapid fire pistol for men, on the second day.

The third day of competition will be devoted to the finals of shotgun events of trap and skeet for men and women.

As the host, India gets to field the biggest contingent of 23 shooters, an impressive percentage of participants, as against the overall total of 132 shooters from 37 countries. China will have the second biggest team of 16, followed by Italy (10) and Germany (9).