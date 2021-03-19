Zareen stuns another World champion

New Delhi

19 March 2021 21:52 IST

Nikhat Zareen on Friday stunned two-time World champion Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan 4-1 to enter the women’s 51kg semifinals of the Bosphorus boxing tournament in Istanbul.

Zareen, who had defeated 2019 World champion Ekaterina Paltceva of Russia in the pre-quarterfinals, stamped her authority right from the beginning and prevailed over Kyzaibay, a gold medallist from the 2014 and 2016 Worlds.

Zareen has ensured herself at least a bronze medal with a place in the last-four.

Apart from Zareen, 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Gaurav Solanki (57kg) also sailed into the semifinals after a tough contest against local pugilist Aykol Mizan.

Solanki’s technical superiority secured him a 4-1 win and at least a bronze.

However, Sonia Lather (57kg), Parveen (60kg), Jyoti (69kg) and Shiva Thapa (63kg) lost their respective quarterfinals.