YouTuber Jake Paul beats 58-year-old Mike Tyson as the hits don’t match the hype

It was the first sanctioned fight since 2005 for Tyson. Paul started fighting a little more than four years ago.

Updated - November 16, 2024 11:48 am IST - ARLINGTON, Texas

AP
Jake Paul hits Mike Tyson during their heavyweight boxing match, on November 15, 2024, in Arlington, Texas.

Jake Paul hits Mike Tyson during their heavyweight boxing match, on November 15, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. | Photo Credit: AP

Jake Paul won a unanimous decision over Mike Tyson as the hits didn't match the hype in a boxing match between a young YouTuber-turned-boxer and the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Friday (November 15, 2024) night.

All the hate from the pre-fight buildup was gone, with Paul even stopping to pay homage with a bow to Tyson before the final bell sounded at the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.

The fight wasn't close on the judge's cards, with one giving Paul an 80-72 edge and the other two calling it 79-73.

Tyson came after Paul immediately after the opening bell and landed a couple of quick punches but didn't try much else the rest of the way.

Even fewer rounds and shorter rounds couldn't do much to generate action for a 58-year-old in his first sanctioned pro fight in almost 20 years, facing a boxing neophyte with hopes of fighting for championships somewhere in the future.

Paul was more aggressive after the quickly burst from Tyson in the opening seconds, but the punching wasn't very efficient. There were quite a few wild swings and misses.

Tyson mostly sat back and waited for Paul to come to him, with a few exceptions. It was quite the contest as the co-main event, another slugfest in which Katie Taylor kept her undisputed super lightweight championship with a decision over Amanda Serrano.

It was the first sanctioned fight since 2005 for Tyson. Paul started fighting a little more than four years ago.

The fight was originally scheduled for July 20 but had to be postponed when Tyson was treated for a stomach ulcer after falling ill on a flight.

Published - November 16, 2024 11:33 am IST

