Young Indian GM Leon Mendonca wins 2nd Kumania GM tournament in Hungary

26 March 2021 22:09 IST

Young Indian GM Leon Luke Mendonca emerged victorious in the 2nd Kumania GM chess tournament in Kisújszállás, Hungary, with a score of 6.5 points from nine rounds.

The 15-year-old, who became India’s 67th Grandmaster in December last, remained unbeaten and finished with four wins and five draws.

“Feeling happy to retain the title despite playing the world school online tournament side-by-side,” Mendonca said, adding that it was a strong event with five other young Grandmasters in the fray.

Mendonca, with an ELO rating of 2532, finished equal on points with Slovakia’s Milan Pacher but took the top position on the basis of a better tie-break score.

The Indian teenager had won the first edition of the tournament in November 2020.