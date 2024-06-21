Yohan Poonawalla’s Rolls-Royce Experimental Sports Phantom 17EX wins ‘Best in Show’ at the Valletta Concours

Yohan Poonawalla’s 1928 boat-tailed Rolls-Royce Experimental Sports Phantom 17EX won the prestigious ‘Best in Show’ Award at the Valletta Concours, held in Valletta, Malta, earlier this month.

The Valletta Concours, renowned for its celebration of classic automobiles, witnessed fierce competition with a stunning line-up of vehicles across various classes.

The Rolls-Royce Experimental Sports Phantom 17EX, the only one featuring coachwork by Jarvis of Wimbledon, was recently refurbished in Austria. Known for its distinct design and historical significance, the 17EX was developed under the supervision of Sir Henry Royce as a prototype sports car designed to reach speeds of 100 mph. Initially delivered to Maharaja Sir Hari Singh of Kashmir, the car holds a significant place in automotive history.

The 17EX’s design features a streamlined aerodynamic body painted in ‘saxe blue’ and a powerful 7.8-litre engine, which captivated both judges and spectators at the event. Its striking elements include twin windshields, a boat-tail, and flared wings. The car has a storied past, having spent time in England and Europe after leaving India in the 1970s.

“I am thrilled to see 17EX win the top prize today in its first outing with me, and the win is even sweeter coming in this milestone anniversary year as Rolls-Royce celebrates 120 years,” said Yohan.

Poonawalla’s collection, based in Pune, India, includes a range of notable Phantoms and other classic and modern cars. Recently acquired by him was the Queen’s Royal Range Rover SDV8 Autobiography LWB edition.

In 2023, Yohan Poonawalla was recognised globally, featuring in the ‘Top 100 Classic Car Collectors of the World’ and winning multiple prestigious awards, including ‘Classic Car Ambassador of the Year’ and ‘Collector of the Year.’

This historic win not only highlights Poonawalla’s passion for classic cars but also places India prominently on the global map of automotive excellence.