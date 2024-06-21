GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yohan Poonawalla’s Rolls-Royce Experimental Sports Phantom 17EX wins ‘Best in Show’ at the Valletta Concours

Published - June 21, 2024 07:20 pm IST

Vinayak M. Zodge
Yohan Poonawalla proudly displays the ‘Best in Show’ Award for his Rolls-Royce Experimental Sports Phantom 17EX at the Valletta Concours recently.

Yohan Poonawalla proudly displays the ‘Best in Show’ Award for his Rolls-Royce Experimental Sports Phantom 17EX at the Valletta Concours recently. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Yohan Poonawalla’s 1928 boat-tailed Rolls-Royce Experimental Sports Phantom 17EX won the prestigious ‘Best in Show’ Award at the Valletta Concours, held in Valletta, Malta, earlier this month.

The Valletta Concours, renowned for its celebration of classic automobiles, witnessed fierce competition with a stunning line-up of vehicles across various classes.

The Rolls-Royce Experimental Sports Phantom 17EX, the only one featuring coachwork by Jarvis of Wimbledon, was recently refurbished in Austria. Known for its distinct design and historical significance, the 17EX was developed under the supervision of Sir Henry Royce as a prototype sports car designed to reach speeds of 100 mph. Initially delivered to Maharaja Sir Hari Singh of Kashmir, the car holds a significant place in automotive history.

The 17EX’s design features a streamlined aerodynamic body painted in ‘saxe blue’ and a powerful 7.8-litre engine, which captivated both judges and spectators at the event. Its striking elements include twin windshields, a boat-tail, and flared wings. The car has a storied past, having spent time in England and Europe after leaving India in the 1970s.

“I am thrilled to see 17EX win the top prize today in its first outing with me, and the win is even sweeter coming in this milestone anniversary year as Rolls-Royce celebrates 120 years,” said Yohan.

Poonawalla’s collection, based in Pune, India, includes a range of notable Phantoms and other classic and modern cars. Recently acquired by him was the Queen’s Royal Range Rover SDV8 Autobiography LWB edition.

In 2023, Yohan Poonawalla was recognised globally, featuring in the ‘Top 100 Classic Car Collectors of the World’ and winning multiple prestigious awards, including ‘Classic Car Ambassador of the Year’ and ‘Collector of the Year.’

This historic win not only highlights Poonawalla’s passion for classic cars but also places India prominently on the global map of automotive excellence.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.