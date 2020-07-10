Yifan to face-off Lagno in Finals

KOZHIKODE

10 July 2020 23:13 IST

World No. 1 Hou Yifan of China will meet Russia’s Kateryna Lagno in the final of the third Grand Prix leg of the FIDE Chess.com Women’s Speed Chess on Sunday.

In the semifinals on Friday, Yifan made short work of Iran’s Sarasadat Khademalsharieh 8-2 while Lagno defeated compatriot Alexandra Kosteniuk 6.5-4.5.

The fourth and final leg of the tournament will be played from July 15 before the two players with the highest points — collected from the three legs which all the 22 participants get to compete — will play a Super Final on July 20.

