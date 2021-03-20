Yashaswini clinches India’s only gold

On target: Yashaswini Singh finished on top in the women’s air pistol.

NEW DELHI

20 March 2021 22:05 IST

Saurabh Chaudhary was beaten on the last shot to the gold medal in men’s air pistol by Javad Foroughi of Iran.

Yashaswini Singh Deswal delivered India’s only gold medal in women’s air pistol on the second day of the shooting World Cup at the Dr. Karni Singh Range on Saturday. Qualifying on top with 579 and winning the gold medal with a 2.1 point margin over compatriot Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini said that the competition was “only with the self”.

The results: Men: Air rifle: 1. Lucas Kozeniesky (US) 249.8 (628.8); 2. Istvan Peni (Hun) 249.7 (629.6); 3. Divyansh Singh Panwar 228.1 (629.1); 5. Arjun Babuta 185.5 (631.8). MQS: Aishwary Pratap Singh 632.4; Pankaj Kumar 627.1

Air pistol: 1. Javad Foroughi (Iri) 243.6 (583); 2. Saurabh Chaudhary 243.2 (587); 3. Abhishek Verma 221.8 (583); 5. Shahzar Rizvi 177.1 (580).

Women: Air rifle: 1. Mary Carolynn Tucker (US) 251.5 (629.1); 2. Alison Marie Weisz (US) 250.4 (628.4); 3. Eszter Denes (Hun) 230.2 (629.8); 5. Anjum moudgil 187.8 (629.6); 12. Elavenil Valarivan 626.7; 26. Apurvi Chandela 622.8. MQS: Nisha Kanwar 629.4; Shriyanka Sadangi 626.4.

Air pistol: 1. Yashaswini Singh Deswal 238.8 (579); 2. Manu Bhaker 236.7 (577); 3. Viktoria Chaika (Blr) 215.9 (571); 4. P. Shri Nivetha 193.5 (575). MQS: Shweta Singh 573; Esha Singh 567.