WWE Superstar Spectacle on September 8 in Hyderabad

The live event in Hyderabad will feature an electrifying line-up of WWE’s most beloved superstars, each set to grace the stage with their awe-inspiring athleticism and charisma

August 14, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

V V SUBRAHMANYAM
V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

WWE, the globally renowned entertainment phenomenon, will return to India with the much-anticipated “WWE Superstar Spectacle” scheduled to be hosted at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Gachibowli, Hyderabad on September 8.

This signifies WWE’s comeback to Indian shores and it will be the first-ever WWE live event to grace the city of Hyderabad.

For millions of fans who adore these shows on tv across the world and those from the twin cities, the ‘Super Spectacle’ promises to deliver an unforgettable experience to fans in India. The event will feature an electrifying line-up of WWE’s most beloved superstars, each set to grace the stage with their awe-inspiring athleticism and charisma.

The star-studded roster includes the likes of the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, the enigmatic Seth “Freakin” Rollins, the indomitable Women’s World Champion, Rhea Ripley, the unstoppable undisputed WWE tag team champions, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, the esteemed intercontinental champion, “The Ring General” GUNTHER, as well as fan-favorites such as Jinder Mahal, Veer, Sanga, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Matt Riddle, Ludwig Kaiser, and a host of other big names.

This is expected to present a unique opportunity for Indian fans to witness their cherished WWE superstars showcase their unparalleled skills and prowess on home soil.

Tickets for WWE Superstar Spectacle at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium (Gachibowli Indoor Stadium) are now available for purchase exclusively at www.bookmyshow.com.

