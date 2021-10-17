WTT Youth Contender Muscat | Double for Yashaswini

MUSCAT

17 October 2021 02:39 IST

India won four of the five titles at stake in the girls’ section of the WTT Youth Contender Muscat here. Yashaswini Deepak Ghorpade (u-19 & u-17), Suhana Saini (u-15), and M. R. Hansini (u-13) emerged triumphant.

The results (finals):

Girls: u-19: Yashaswini Deepak Ghorpade bt Markhabo Magdieva (Uzb) 11-6, 11-8, 11-4; u-17: Yashaswini Deepak Ghorpade bt Markhabo Magdieva (Uzb) 12-10, 11-3, 11-4; u-15: Suhana Saini bt M.R. Hansini 11-6, 7-11, 11-6, 11-8; u-13: M. R. Hansini bt Setayesh Iloukhani (Iri) 11-4, 11-7, 7-11, 11-9.

Advertising

Advertising