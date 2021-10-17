Other Sports

WTT Youth Contender Muscat | Double for Yashaswini

India won four of the five titles at stake in the girls’ section of the WTT Youth Contender Muscat here. Yashaswini Deepak Ghorpade (u-19 & u-17), Suhana Saini (u-15), and M. R. Hansini (u-13) emerged triumphant.

The results (finals):

Girls: u-19: Yashaswini Deepak Ghorpade bt Markhabo Magdieva (Uzb) 11-6, 11-8, 11-4; u-17: Yashaswini Deepak Ghorpade bt Markhabo Magdieva (Uzb) 12-10, 11-3, 11-4; u-15: Suhana Saini bt M.R. Hansini 11-6, 7-11, 11-6, 11-8; u-13: M. R. Hansini bt Setayesh Iloukhani (Iri) 11-4, 11-7, 7-11, 11-9.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 17, 2021 3:12:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/wtt-youth-contender-muscat-double-for-yashaswini/article37030830.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY