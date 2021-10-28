Other Sports

WTT Contender Tunis: Good day for Sathiyan

G. Sathiyan  

G. Sathiyan entered the semifinals of the men’s doubles and mixed doubles at the World Table Tennis Contender Tunis here on Thursday.

Partnering Harmeet Desai, Sathiyan defeated the Hungarian pair of Patrik Juhasz and Bence Majoros 12-10, 11-7, 10-12, 11-6. He then joined hands with Manika Batra to get past France’s Alexandra Cassin and Prithika Pavade 11-8, 7-11, 8-11, 11-4, 11-8.

However, the Indian duo of Sharath Kamal and Manav Thakkar went down to Nandor Ecseki and Adam Szudi of Hungary in a last-eight clash.

On Wednesday, Sathiyan had defeated Alvaro Robles of Spain 11-9, 11-9, 11-9 in a men’s singles first round contest.

The results (quarterfinals):

Men's doubles: G. Sathiyan & Harmeet Desai bt Patrik Juhasz & Bence Majoros (Hun) 12-10, 11-7, 10-12, 11-6; Nandor Ecseki & Adam Szudi (Hun) bt Sharath Kamal & Manav Thakkar 11-6, 11-9, 7-11, 13-11.

Mixed doubles: Sathiyan & Manika Batra bt Alexandra Cassin & Prithika Pavade (Fra) 11-8, 7-11, 8-11, 11-4, 11-8.


