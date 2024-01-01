January 01, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KOLKATA

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) appointed ad-hoc committee to run the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has announced the dates for the National camp in the run-up to the Paris Olympics.

The panel, which was formed after the ‘suspension’ of the newly-elected WFI, said the National camp will be held after the National championships in Jaipur from January 3 to 5.

The dates for the Nationals had been announced prior to the elections but the newly-elected WFI changed the venue and dates. Now, the ad-hoc panel has confirmed that the National event would be held as per the earlier schedule.

Following the conclusion of the Nationals, the men’s camp (including Greco Roman and freestyle) will be organised at the SAI centre in Sonepat, while the women’s camp will be held at NIS, Patiala. Wrestlers selected from the Nationals will be part of the camp.

Scheduled to commence on February 9, the camp will go on until the Paris Olympics.

The first target will be to prepare the wrestlers for the Olympics qualifiers -- the Asian Qualification Tournament to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, from April 19 to 21 and the World Qualification Tournament to be held in Istanbul from May 9 to 12.

The camp will also prepare the athletes for the Asian championships slated to take place in Bishkek from April 11 to 16.