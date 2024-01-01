GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dates for National wrestling camp announced

January 01, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KOLKATA

Y.B. Sarangi

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) appointed ad-hoc committee to run the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has announced the dates for the National camp in the run-up to the Paris Olympics.

The panel, which was formed after the ‘suspension’ of the newly-elected WFI, said the National camp will be held after the National championships in Jaipur from January 3 to 5.

The dates for the Nationals had been announced prior to the elections but the newly-elected WFI changed the venue and dates. Now, the ad-hoc panel has confirmed that the National event would be held as per the earlier schedule.

Following the conclusion of the Nationals, the men’s camp (including Greco Roman and freestyle) will be organised at the SAI centre in Sonepat, while the women’s camp will be held at NIS, Patiala. Wrestlers selected from the Nationals will be part of the camp.

Scheduled to commence on February 9, the camp will go on until the Paris Olympics.

The first target will be to prepare the wrestlers for the Olympics qualifiers -- the Asian Qualification Tournament to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, from April 19 to 21 and the World Qualification Tournament to be held in Istanbul from May 9 to 12.

The camp will also prepare the athletes for the Asian championships slated to take place in Bishkek from April 11 to 16.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.