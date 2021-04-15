Wrestling | Sarita Mor retains her Asian 59kg title

Sarita Mor... unique feat.

Downs Baatarjav of Mongolia 10-7 in the final

Sarita Mor became the first Indian woman to win two consecutive gold medals in the Asian wrestling championships as she defended her women’s 59kg title in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Thursday.

Sarita, who had claimed the top honour in the 2020 Asian championships in New Delhi, defeated two-time World championships bronze medallist Shoovdor Baatarjav of Mongolia 10-7 in the final to retain her crown.

The 25-year-old Indian lost to Shoovdor 5-4 and beat Diana Kayumova of Kazakhstan 11-0 in the group stage.

Sarita posted a convincing 11-0 victory over Nuraida Anarkulova in the semifinals to book a place in the title clash. “It’s a proud moment. I had lost to the same opponent in the 2018 World championships quarterfinals as well. I learnt from my mistakes and improved my game to avenge my defeat.

“I want my countrymen to back me so that I can achieve bigger glory,” said Sarita.

Seema (50kg) and Pooja (76kg), who claimed bronze medals, were the other Indians to shine on the day.