Wrestling | Sarita Mor keen on earning an Olympic spot

Training partner: Sarita Mor with husband Rahul Mann.

21 June 2020 22:33 IST

The Asian champion wrestler is trying to improve her game in the lockdown

Even as she indulges in gathering mangoes from the orchard and looking after her household during the lockdown, Asian champion wrestler Sarita Mor is working on improving her game.

Sarita is lucky to have husband Rahul Mann, a former Asian championships medal winning wrestler, as her training partner.

“Rahul tells me where to focus and areas that need my attention. Since he is there, I don’t need to look for a training partner,” Sarita told The Hindu on Sunday. “The focus is on physical fitness. I also work to improve my techniques.”

The 25-year-old is enjoying a refreshing break. “Since my life revolved around training, competitions and camps, I never got such a relaxed break.”

“I am looking after my house, cooking and training with my husband at a farmhouse (of a close relative) in a nearby village (close to Delhi) in Sonipat district. Today we thought of collecting some mangoes from our orchard.”

Sarita is keen to earn a spot in the Olympics.

“I may have won the Asian title in a non-Olympic weight category (59kg), but my focus is on bagging a quota place in 57kg.

“Many wrestlers across the world do that. You need to participate in good competitions.

“Switching a kilogram or two is no big deal.”

About the keen competition in 57kg among some top wrestlers — also including Worlds bronze medallist Pooja Dhanda, Asian bronze medal winner Anshu Tomar and Asian junior silver medallist Mansi Ahlawat — in India, Sarita said, “Indian girls are good at strength and stamina, while the others are good at techniques.

“When we fight among ourselves, one side of our game is taken care of.”

On her rivalry with Pooja on various platforms, Sarita said the fight was only on the mat.

“She is senior to me. In the camp, we train together, fight against each other twice a week, sit together and spend time after training. Winning and losing go on. The competition is restricted to the mat only,” said Sarita.