Wrestling | Ravinder in semifinal

Upcoming Indian wrestler Ravinder showed tremendous defence skills to reach the 61kg semifinals of the junior world championship here on Monday even as three of his compatriots bit the dust in the quarterfinals.

In the pre-quarterfinal against Ivan Hramyka from Belarus, Ravinder’s agility stood out as he won 5-2. Ivan had good attacking style but the Indian’s better stamina helped him immensely.

In the quarterfinal against Brunei’s Alibeg Alibegov, Ravinder’s superior defence was on display.

Alibeg got hold of Ravinder’s right leg and then also initiated a dangerous-looking double leg attack but on both occasions, Ravinder used his power and brain to wriggle out. He will now fight Armenia’s Levik Mikayelyan for a place in the gold medal match.

Among other Indians in action, Yash (74kg) lost in the pre-quarterfinals while Vetal Shelkle (86kg), Pruthviraj Patil (92kg) and Aniruddh (125kg) lose their respective quarterfinals.

Going out of medal contention were Shubham (57kg) and Rohit (65kg), who lost their respective repechage rounds.


