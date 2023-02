February 23, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST

The Union Sports Ministry has extended the term of the Oversight Committee for wrestling by two weeks for submission of its enquiry report pertaining to the complaint filed by a group of wrestlers against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

The M.C. Mary Kom-chaired committee, which was given four weeks’ time to submit its report, requested an extension. It will continue to carry out the day-to-day administration of the federation.