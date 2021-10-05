Other Sports

Wrestling | Indian girls find the going tough

The young Indian wrestlers, including the talented Hanny Kumari, expectedly found the going tough at the World Championship, here on Tuesday.

Competing in the 50kg category, Hanny showed some spark when she began with a 9-2 win over Korea’s Miran Cheon but her challenge in the quarterfinal against Russia’s Nadezhda Sokolova lasted just 35 seconds.

Soklova took a commanding 6-0 lead in the first 15 seconds of the bout, severely denting the confidence of the Indian teenager and finished the bout in no time.

In the 53kg, Pooja got a wrestling lesson from Japanese prodigy Akari Fujinami, who is yet to lose a bout in her career. Pooja lost her pre-quarterfinal by technical superiority.

Bhateri failed to get a single point, let alone winning a round, as she lost 8-0 to Russia’s Dinara Kudaeva Salikhova.

Kiran (76kg) was the only senior player on the mat for India in the morning session.

She began with a 6-0 win against Korea’s Kim Cholee but lost her quarterfinal ‘by fall’ to America’s Adeline Maria Gray.

The results: 50kg: Quarterfinal: Nadezhda Sokolova (Rus) bt Hanny Kumari 10-0; First round: Kumari bt Miran Cheon (Kor) 9-2.

53kg: Pre-quarterfinal: Akari Fujinami (Jpn) bt Pooja by technical superiority.

65kg: Qualification round: Dinara Kudaeva Salikhova (Rus) bt Bhateri 8-0.

76kg: Quaterfinal: Adeline Maria Gray bt Kiran by fall; First round: Kiran bt Kim Cholee 6-0.


