Wrestling | Golden joy for Seema Bisla

She won the World Olympics Qualifier after her opponent withdrew from the final due to an injury.

Seema Bisla’s joy doubled on Saturday as the Tokyo- bound wrestler ended her campaign in the World Olympics Qualifier here by bagging the 50kg gold.

Seema, who secured an Olympic quota place on Friday, was awarded the gold after her opponent, Lucia Yamileth of Ecuador, withdrew from the final due to an injury.

Nisha Dahiya (68kg) lost to Buse Tosun of Turkey 5-1 in repechage round match.

The Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers had a disappointing day. Sachin Rana (60kg) forfeited his first round bout due to illness, while Ashu (67kg) and Deepanshu (97kg) lost in the first round.

Gurpreet Singh (77kg) and Sunil Kumar (87kg) also lost early but remained in the race for bronze by time of going to the press.

The Indian wrestlers gathered eight Olympic quota places, including four apiece in men and women freestyle sections.

The country got eight wrestling slots, including three each in men and women freestyle and two in Greco-Roman, in the Rio Olympics as well. It could field only seven after Narsingh Yadav (74kg) was suspended by the CAS due to a doping violation.