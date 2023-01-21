HamberMenu
Wrestling Federation of India rejects wrestlers' allegations against president

The allegations were made by renowned wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya

January 21, 2023 05:19 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur with wrestlers during press conference in New Delhi.

Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur with wrestlers during press conference in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has rejected all the allegations, including that of sexual harassment against its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, saying "there is no scope for arbitrariness and mismanagement " in the sports body.

"The WFI is managed by an elected body as per its constitution, and therefore, there is no scope for arbitrariness and mismanagement in WFI by any one individually, including the president," the WFI said in its response to the sports ministry.

Also read: Wrestlers call off protest after Sharan asked to step aside as WFI president

"The WFI, in particular, under the sitting president has always acted keeping the best interests of wrestlers in mind.

"The WFI has enhanced the image of wrestling sport nationally as well as internationally and for the record of this ministry, it is not possible without fair, supportive, clean and strict management of WFI," it added.

The WFI sent its reply on Friday evening after being asked by the sports ministry to respond to the allegations within 72 hours.

The allegations were made by renowned wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya.

