Wrestling Federation of India confident about approval for Chinese delegation’s participation in Asian meet

Even as the world grapples with the Coronavirus and its spread, the Wrestling Federation of India is confident of the government agreeing to allow the Chinese delegation for the upcoming Asian Championships here.

India has stopped e-visa facility for Chinese visitors and there are doubts on their participation due to health concerns since wrestling is a contact sport with a high possibility of infection. “Chinese officials have claimed that the 40-member delegation has been tested and quarantined, and cleared of any infection. Even if they do come, they will have to follow the due process of being tested on arrival,” WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said here on Wednesday.

He added that the federation had already written to the MEA and was confident of getting a positive response for both the Chinese and Pakistan delegations. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, however, said a final call would be taken by the MEA in consultation with the Health Ministry. “We cannot take any risk, especially in an Olympic year. It is an extraordinary situation and we will act accordingly,” Rijiju said.

The Asian Championships will be held from February 18-23.

Asked about Sushil Kumar’s chances of making it to Tokyo 2020, Brij Bhushan insisted that the federation would not allow a repeat of the 2016 fiasco and controversies that saw India go unrepresented in the 74kg category at Rio.