Wrestling | Exemption granted to Vinesh and Bajrang raises the hackles of others

Two promising wrestlers move the Delhi High Court demanding fair trials, case to come up for hearing on Thursday

July 19, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KOLKATA

Y. B. Sarangi
A combo photo of wrestlers Sujeet Kalkal and Antim Panghal speaking in separate video messages against the exemption granted to on Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat on July 19, 2023.

A combo photo of wrestlers Sujeet Kalkal and Antim Panghal speaking in separate video messages against the exemption granted to on Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat on July 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA)-appointed ad-hoc committee’s decision to exempt Bajrang Punia (65kg) and Vinesh Phogat (53kg) from the Asian Games trials, scheduled in Delhi on Saturday and Sunday, has invited criticism and two promising wrestlers have moved the court against it.

World under-20 champion and Asian silver medallist Antim Panghal and Ranking Series gold medallist and Asian under-23 champion Sujeet Kalkal on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court demanding fair trials. The case will come up for hearing on Thursday.

In video messages circulated through social media, Antim and Sujeet sought fair trials.

“Vinesh has not trained for about a year, whereas I have got medals. We hear that wrestlers who get selected for the Asiad will also compete in the World championships (an Olympic qualifier). All I want is trials,” said Antim.

“Bajrang has been getting advantage in trials. Five or six of us can beat him. Everyone should get equal opportunity. I want fair trials,” said Sujeet.

Another prominent wrestler in 65kg, Vishal Kaliraman also objected to the move to give a free pass to Bajrang.

Olympic bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt came out in support of the aggrieved wrestlers, seeking an answer from the ad-hoc committee.

Noted coach Kuldip Singh also favoured trials. “If you don’t do trials, how will you know who stands where?” asked Kuldip.

Some wrestlers reportedly staged a dharna at Hisar, protesting the exemption given to the two athletes.

Meanwhile, the IOA, in a press release, said, “To maximise the chances of sending the most competitive wrestling team to the Asian Games, the final assessment of the wrestling team will be made prior to departure of the team for the competition.” However, it did not explain how the final assessment would be made.

