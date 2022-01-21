Wrestling | Discipline will be key, says Jitender

KOLKATA

21 January 2022 04:01 IST

Discipline will be the watchword for Jitender Yadav, who is all set to take over as the Indian women’s wrestling team’s chief coach from Kuldeep Malik.

The 48-year-old Indian Air Force coach, who has worked as a chief coach with junior teams on international assignments and as a coach with three Pro Wrestling League (PWL) sides, said his experience of working with PWL teams would be handy in handling star wrestlers.

“I have worked with Sakshi Malik, Pooja Dhanda and Ritu Phogat at the PWL. I know how to work with prominent wrestlers. They will be put through individual and group training as per their need,” Jitender told The Hindu on Wednesday.

Jitender said he would look to maintain discipline at the National camp. “One of the main reasons why we did not do well in the (Tokyo) Olympics was (the lack of) discipline. If there is discipline, performance will come.”

Jitender stressed careful selection of overseas training venues. “Suppose if we camp in the USA, China or Japan, where women’s wrestling is better, we can gain from that experience. What’s the use of going to a country where the standard is not so good? I have already had a word on this with the federation top brass.”

Mat-side support

From his experience of officiating as an international referee and judge, Jitender said mat-side support to the wrestlers during bouts would be important.

Tactical move

“I can read the body language of a referee and know why he has given a particular decision. A coach should be prompt to seek a video referral to either get a deserving point or give some rest to his wrestler (as a tactical move).”

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has also replaced Rajeev Tomar and Anil Maan, who worked with the men’s freestyle team, with Army man Balwant and Railways’ Sujeet Maan.

“The WFI has rested Kuldeep Malik. Rajeev and Anil wanted to spend some time with their families after working at the National camp,” said WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar.