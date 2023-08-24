HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wrestling: After back-to-back junior world titles, Antim now targets success at senior level

With little time to recover between events and trials and with little respite in the coming months, the 19-year old admitted it was tough but was confident of managing both the workload and expectations. 

August 24, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Uthra Ganesan
Women wrestler Antim Panghal defended her Under-20 World Championships title recently in style and becoming the only Indian wrestler to do so, and preparing for the Asian Games. File

Women wrestler Antim Panghal defended her Under-20 World Championships title recently in style and becoming the only Indian wrestler to do so, and preparing for the Asian Games. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

She may have started dreaming of wrestling success after watching Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia but Antim Panghal now aims to do better. Having defended her Under-20 World Championships title recently in style and becoming the only Indian wrestler to do so, and preparing for the Asian Games, Antim is confident of continuing the momentum.

ALSO READ
Asian Games | Vinesh pulls out due to knee injury, clears way for Antim Panghal's inclusion

“I started wrestling after watching Vinesh and Bajrang but I always wanted to be like (former CWG medalist) Nirmala Boora. Vinesh is a very good wrestler and has won medals everywhere but my practice is also going good. My effort will now be to do even better than her and win even more medals. I know every wrestler will be tough and I have never been to the Asian Games before but I am working on doing well. The immediate focus, though, is the trials for the World Championships and then the actual event,” Antim said in a media interaction on August 24.

With little time to recover between events and trials recently and with little respite in the coming months, the 19-year old admitted it was tough but was confident of managing both the workload and expectations. 

“My practice starts at five in the morning and you need to keep everything in mind – staying calm and focused, stretching is important, meditation to relax the mind, avoiding injuries – during training. Around competitions, diet becomes very important, I stop milk and curd also to manage the weight. I discuss everything with my coach before deciding participation but all the recent events were important.

“Yes there is some pressure after success but it also gives you confidence that you can win. I know I have to raise my level and work a lot harder to do well at the senior level; so far I have only won at the junior levels,” she said.

Related Topics

sports event / Summer Asian Games

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.