Wrestlers accept Brij Bhushan’s demand for a narco test under Supreme Court supervision

May 22, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - New Delhi

The wrestlers said the test should be done on both the wrestlers and Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh under the supervision of Supreme Court and it should be telecast

The Hindu Bureau

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sangeeta Phogat and Sakshi Malik address a press conference during a protest demonstration against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in New Delhi on May 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

As the agitation against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh continues, on May 22 the wrestlers said that they were ready to undergo a narco test under the supervision of Supreme Court.

Mr. Singh, who has been facing sexual harassment allegations, said on Sunday that he was ready to undergo a polygraph test if the same test was conducted on wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia.

Mr. Punia said that they were ready for a narco test. “We were ready for a narco test long ago, the said test should be done under Supreme Court’s supervision, and it should be telecast so that everybody gets to see what questions are being put to the WFI chief and the wrestlers who have registered a complaint,” he said.

“Everybody, not just me, all the girls who complained are ready to undergo the narco test, but it should be made live, one should know what our country’s girls have to go through,” Ms. Phogat, who has been at the forefront of wrestlers’ protest, said.

Mr. Punia alleged that Mr. Singh had been made a star on social media during the ongoing protests.

“He’s running away from law and is misguiding the public, he shouldn’t be made a star, he has committed a crime,” Mr. Punia said, at Jantar Mantar, while their protest still continued.

