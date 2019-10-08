World youth chess | Win for Divya Deshmukh, Praggnanandhaa held to draw

Indians continued to be in the lead in the under-14 sections, with L.R. Srihari, R. Abinandhan and Rakshitta Ravi doing the front-running at six points after seven rounds of World Youth chess

championship here on Monday. Divya Deshmukh, top seed in the girls’ under-14, scored a hard-fought win to stay within half point of Rakshitta and two others.

In the under-18 section, second seed R. Praggnanandhaa drew with top seeded Armenian Shant Sargsyan and slipped to second place. Joint overnight leader Iran’s Aryan Gholami won and moved half-a-point ahead at six points.

Mitrabha Guha matched Praggnanandhaa’s tally of 5.5 points with an easy win. A further half-point behind was GM P. Iniyan.

Among the under-18 girls, Vantika Agarwal carved out a win to share the second spot at 5.5 points, half a point behind Russian leader Polina Shuvalova.

In the under-16 section, Aronyak Ghosh shared the second place at 5.5 points. Among the girls, B. Mounika Akshaya was placed fifth with five points.

Important seventh-round results:

Under-18: Shant Sargsyan (Arm, 5) drew with R. Praggnanandhaa (5.5);

Nikoloz Petriashvili (Geo, 4.5) lost to Aryan Gholami (Iri, 6); P. Iniyan (5) drew with Patryk Chylewski (Pol, 5); Mitrabha Guha (5.5) bt Valentin Buckels (Ger, 4.5); Adiya Mittal (5) drew with Viachaslau

Zarubitski (Blr, 5).

Under-16: Hans Moke Niemann (USA, 6) bt Rudik Makarian (Rus, 5.5);

Aronyak Ghosh (5.5) drew with Moksh Doshi (5); Kushagra Mohan (5) drew with Stefan Pogosyan (Rus, 5); Raja Rithvik (5) bt Jonas Hilwerda (Ned, 4.5).

Under-14: Aydin Suleymanli (Aze, 6) drew with M. Sreeshwan (5.5);

Pranav Anand (5) lost to L. R Srihari (6); R. Abhinandhan (6) bt Andrey Tsvetkov (Rus, 4.5); Marc Morgunov (Aut, 5.5) bt Aditya Samant (4.5); Vo Phan Thien Phuc (Vie, 5) bt V. Pranav (4.5).

Girls’ Under-18: Polina Shuvalova (Rus, 6) bt Anna Afonasieva (Rus,5); Lara Schulze (Ger, 5.5) bt Alicja Sliwicka (Pol, 5); Landeiro Thalia Cervantes (USA, 4.5) lost to Vantika Agarwal (5.5); Annmarie

Muetsch (Ger, 4.5) drew with Aashna Makhija (4.5); Honorata Kucharska (Pol, 4.5) drew with V. Toshali (4.5).

Girls’ Under-16: Leya Garifullina (Rus, 6) drew with Anousha Mahdian (Iri, 5.5); Kamaliya Bulatova (Rus, 4.5) lost to Nazerke Murgali (Kaz, 6); Saina Salonika (5) drew with Govhar Beydullayeva (Aze, 5);

Alessia-Mihaela Ciolacu (Rou, 5.5) bt Mehendi Sil (4.5); Mrudul Dehankar (5) bt Anjum Noshin (Ban, 4); M. K. Sri Poorna (4) lost to Viktoriya Loskutova (Rus, 5); Judit Juhasz (Hun, 4.5) drew with

Vijayan Achaya (4.5).

Girls’ Under-14: Dhyana Patel (5) lost to Rakshitta Ravi (6); Ekaterina Nasyrova (Rus, 6) bt Bat-Erdene Mungunzul (Mgl, 5); Eline Roebers (Ned, 6) bt Safiye Oyku Ince (Tur, 4.5); Divya Deshmukh (5.5)

bt Eszter Sulyok (Hun, 4.5).