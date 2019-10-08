World Youth chess championship: Indians look to give it all on the home-stretch

It will take a strong finish for the Indians to make the podium in most categories of the World Youth chess championship here.

With four rounds to go, after Tuesday’s day of rest, the Indians are serious contenders for the gold in three categories out of six. R. Pragnanandhaa and P. Iniyan in under-18, L.R. Srihari R. Abinandhan and favourite M. Sreeshwan in under-14, apart from Rakshitta Ravi and Divya Deshmukh in the girls’ under-14 are battling to be among the medals.

In addition, any medal from the two under-16 sections and the girls’ under-18 categories should be considered a bonus. For now, Aronyak Ghosh (u-16), B. Mounika Akshaya (girls’ u-16) and Vantika Agarwal (u-18) have kept alive the home hopes of a medal.

Top-five standings (after seven rounds: Under-18: 1. Aryan Gholami (Iri, 6 points), 2-3. R. Praggnanandha, Mitrabha Guha (5.5 each); 4-5. P. Iniyan, Shant Sargsyan (Arm, 5 each).

U-16: 1. Hans Moke Niemann (USA, 6), 2-5. Rudik Makarian (Rus), Aronyank Ghosh, Olexiy Bilych (Ukr) and Miguel Angel Soto (Col, 5.5 each). U-14: 1-3. Aydin Suleymanli (Aze), L.R. Srihari, R. Abinandhan (6 each); 4-5. M. Sreeshwan, Marc Morgunov (Aut, 5.5 each).

Girls: U-18: 1. Polina Shuvalova (Rus. 6), 2-3. Vantika Agarwal, Lara Schulze (Ger, 5.5 each); 4-5. Assel Serikbay (Kaz), Alicija Sliwicka (Pol, 5 each).

U-16: 1-2. Nazerke Nugali (Kaz), Leya Garifullina (Rus, 6 each); 3-4. Anousha Mahdian (Iri), Alessia-Mihaela Ciolacu (Rou, 5.5 each); 5. B. Mounika Akashya (5.5). U-14: 1-3. Ektarina Nasyrova (Rus), Eline Roebers (Ned), Rakshitta Ravi (6 each); 4-5. Astghik Hakobyan (Arm), Divya Deshmukh (5.5 each).