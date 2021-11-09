World youth boxing champion Arundhati Choudhary moves court

World youth champion seeks spot in World boxing championships-bound Indian side

World youth champion boxer Arundhati Choudhary on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court seeking a spot in the World women’s boxing championships-bound Indian side.

The case is listed to be heard on Wednesday morning, Arundhati’s lawyer Sandeep Lamba said.

“We have said, like other 11 National champions, Arundhati should also get selected for the World championships (in Istanbul in December),” said Lamba.

Arundhati, a three-time Khelo India champion who won the World youth title in 69kg in Kielce, Poland, earlier this year, bagged her maiden National title in 70kg at Hisar following a revamp in weight divisions.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) decided to select the National champions for the Istanbul event.

However, it made an exception to pick Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain directly in 70kg for the World championships.

Arundhati claimed that she got an assurance from the BFI top brass for a trial in her weight class after the National championships.

On November 4, the boxer from Kota, Rajasthan, wrote a letter to Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president Ajay Singh, requesting him to conduct a trial in 70kg. In her letter, Arundhati said she did not seek any favours and just wanted “fair play.”

Arundhati moved the court as she ‘did not receive any response’ from the BFI.