World Wrestling championship | Neha Sharma stays in medal race

September 18, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST

Woman wrestler Neha Sharma (55kg) moved into the repechage round to stay in medal race at the World wrestling championships in Belgrade, Serbia, on September 18.

Neha was beaten by USA’s Jacarra Winchester 7-2 but made it to the repechage round as the American reached the final.

Other Indians in fray on September 18 could not make it to the medal rounds.

Anjili (59kg) got past Canada’s Laurence Beauregard 12-0 before going down to USA’s Jennifer Rogers 11-0.

ADVERTISEMENT

In men’s freestyle, Anuj Kumar (65kg) lost to Mexico’s Austin Klee Gomez 8-7 in the opening round.

Sahil (97kg) beat Armenia’s Sergey Sargsyan 5-4 but was defeated by Kazakhstan’s Alisher Yergali 11-1.

Sachin Mor (79kg), who had entered the repechage round on Sunday, was ousted by North Macedonia’s Ahmad Madomedov 16-6.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.