World women’s boxing championships | Jaismine shows her class with a commanding win

March 18, 2023 02:12 am | Updated March 17, 2023 10:31 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria overcame several odds in the last few months before showing her class again by posting a commanding win in her opening bout in the World women’s boxing championships at the K.D. Jadhav Indoor Hall on Friday.

While seventh-seeded Jaismine (60kg) outpunched Nyambega Beatrice Ambos of Tanzania with the referee stopping the contest, former World youth champion Shashi Chopra (63kg) recorded a comprehensive 5-0 victory over Kenyan Mwangi Teresiah Wanjiru.

Jaismine overcame a bout of typhoid and a shoulder injury to make it to the World championships squad through the evaluation system despite missing the National championships in December.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaismine, also an Asian bronze medallist and a last-eight finisher in the 2022 World championship, again faced uncertainties due to a court case over selection issues, but underlined her worth by displaying her fine movement and long-range punches in a bout that lasted only one minute and 23 seconds.

Jaismine landed lovely head shots as Nyambega experienced an early standing count.

The Indian brought another count for the African boxer before fixing a pre-quarterfinal date with Tajikistan’s Mijgona Samadova.

Shashi, a National champion, stayed away from the grasp of the taller Kenyan opponent and delivered some well-directed punches to walk away as the winner. She will meet sixth-seeded Kito Mai of Japan.

Shruti Yadav (70kg), the last-minute replacement for Sanamacha Chanu, was beaten 5-0 by a superior Chinese rival Zhou Pan.

Important results (preliminary rounds):

60kg: Chiper Cristina (MDA) bt Ayoma Lucy Achieng (Ken) 4-1; Ala Ivashkevich (Blr) bt Aslahan Mehmedova (Bul) 4-0.

Taguchi Ayaka (Jpn) bt Tugsjargal Nomin-Erdene (Mgl) 4-1; Jaismine Lamboria bt Nyambega Beatrice Ambos (Tan) RSC-R1.

Rimma Volossenko (Kaz) bt Sitora Turdibekova (Uzb) 4-3; Mijgona Samadova (Tjk) bt Altin Yeliz (Tur) 5-0; Mossely Estelle (Fra) bt Buapa Porntip (Tha) 5-0;

63kg: Thananya Somnuek (Tha) bt Ha Thi Linh (Vie) 4-1; Shashi Chopra bt Mwangi Teresiah Wanjiru (Ken) 5-0.

Mega de Cler (Ned) bt Nilufar Bboyorova (Tjk) 4-3; Emma-Sue Greentree (Aus) bt Saltanat Medenova (Rus) 4-3;

70kg: Zhou Pan (Chn) bt Shruti Yadav 5-0; Jocelyn Garcia Lopez (Mex) bt Tuncer Zehra (Tur) 4-1.

75kg: Guneri Elf (Tur) bt Manikon Baison (Tha) 5-2, Anastasiia Shamonova (Rus) bt Solano Vanegas Angie (Col) 5-0.

81kg: Viktoriya Kebikava (Blr) bt Yenilmez Eda (Tur) 5-0.

ADVERTISEMENT