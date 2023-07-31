ADVERTISEMENT

World University Games | Sangampreet Singh Bisla, Avneet Kaur clinch individual gold medals in archery

July 31, 2023 03:27 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST

Bisla got the defeated South African Christian de Klerk 149-147; Avneet prevailed over U.S.A.’s Alyssa Sturgill 144-144 in shoot-off

Y. B. Sarangi

Indian archer Avneet Kaur celebrates after clinching the compound women individual gold medal at the 31st World University Games. Photo: Twitter/@Media_SAI

Sangampreet Singh Bisla and Avneet Kaur clinched the compound men and women individual gold medals to help India ensure an impressive haul of three gold, one silver and three bronze medals in archery competitions of the World University Games in Chengdu on Monday (July 31).

Bisla got the better of compatriot Aman Saini 147-147 (29-30, 30-30, 30-29, 29-29, 29-29, shoot-off 10*-10, shot closer to the centre) in a tense semifinal contest and raised the bar to defeat South African Christian de Klerk 149-147 (30-30, 29-30, 30-30, 30-28, 30-29) in the final to emerge as the champion.

Saini, who had earlier won a mixed team gold with Pragati and a men’s team bronze with Bisla and Rishabh Yadav, beat Frenchman Victor Bouleau 148-146 (30-29, 29-30, 29-29, 30-30, 30-28) to secure the bronze.

In the women’s competition, Avneet, who had a team silver with Pragati and Purvasha Shende, toppled top-seeded Korean Sua Cho 146-143 (29-27, 27-28, 30-30, 30-29, 30-29) in the last-four and prevailed over U.S.A.’s Alyssa Sturgill 144-144 (28-30, 29-28, 29-29, 29-28, 29-29, shoot-off 10-8) in the title clash.

India had also bagged a bronze medal in recurve women’s team event.

