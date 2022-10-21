Other Sports

World under-23 wrestling championships | Ankush Panghal wins silver; Mansi Ahlawat claims bronze

Ankush Panghal (50kg) and Mansi Ahlawat (59kg), the two Indian women wrestlers in fray at the World under-23 championships, have returned medals in Pontevedra, Spain.

Ankush, who went past Ukrainian Snizhana Onufriieva 10-0, Germany’s Lisa Ersel 10-0 and Egypt’s Nada Medani Ashour 8-2, settled for the silver medal after being pinned by Japanese superstar Yui Susaki inside two minutes of the title clash.

Susaki completed a rare achievement of securing all the World titles (under-17, under-20, under-23 and senior) apart from the Olympics gold.

Mansi defeated Zhala Aliyeva of Azerbaijan 10-4 before being pipped by Polish Magdalena Glodek 3-2 in the quarterfinals. Mansi got the better of Swedish Evelina Hulthen 6-0 in the repechage contest. She got the bronze as her Latvian opponent Ramina Mamedova was injured.


