World TT | Indian campaign ends

HOUSTON

28 November 2021 22:06 IST

India’s hopes of securing a historic medal at the World table tennis championships went up in smoke as its mixed doubles and women’s doubles pairs lost in the quarterfinals here on Saturday.

G. Sathiyan and Manika Batra, seeded nine, lost to Japan’s unseeded pair of Harimoto Tomakazu and Hina Hayata 5-11, 2-11, 11-7, 9-11. Later, Manika and Archana Kamath were outclassed by Luxembourg’s unseeded Sarah De Nutte and Xia Lian Ni 1-11, 6-11, 8-11.

Women’s doubles: Manika & Archana Kamath lost to Sarah De Nutte & Xia Lian Ni 1-11, 6-11, 8-11.