World TT | Indian campaign ends

India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, left, serves next to Manika Batra, right, during a quarterfinals mixed doubles match during day five of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Houston.   | Photo Credit: AP

India’s hopes of securing a historic medal at the World table tennis championships went up in smoke as its mixed doubles and women’s doubles pairs lost in the quarterfinals here on Saturday.

G. Sathiyan and Manika Batra, seeded nine, lost to Japan’s unseeded pair of Harimoto Tomakazu and Hina Hayata 5-11, 2-11, 11-7, 9-11. Later, Manika and Archana Kamath were outclassed by Luxembourg’s unseeded Sarah De Nutte and Xia Lian Ni 1-11, 6-11, 8-11.

The results: Mixed doubles: G. Sathiyan & Manika Batra lost to Harimoto Tomakazu & Hina Hayata 5-11, 2-11, 11-7, 9-11.

Women’s doubles: Manika & Archana Kamath lost to Sarah De Nutte & Xia Lian Ni 1-11, 6-11, 8-11.


